Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,567.06.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,596.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,481.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

