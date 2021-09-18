Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 685,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EOG stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.
EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More: What is Forex?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.