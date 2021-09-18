Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 685,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

