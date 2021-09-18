Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 100.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 42.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 865,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after buying an additional 385,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

