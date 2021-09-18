Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of PH opened at $287.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

