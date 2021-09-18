Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.38 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

