Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

