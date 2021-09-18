Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,168 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $637,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xilinx by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Xilinx by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 349,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $153.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.