Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,653 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after buying an additional 496,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

