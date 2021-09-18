Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,073 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.45.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

