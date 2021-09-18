Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,764 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

