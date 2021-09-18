Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 278 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

NYSE:TDG opened at $609.94 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

