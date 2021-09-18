Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,813 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 108,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 26.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.