Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,939 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

