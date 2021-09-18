Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,673 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

