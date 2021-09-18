Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 424 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $641.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $615.38 and a 200-day moving average of $518.57.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

