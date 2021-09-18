Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,430 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of American International Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.