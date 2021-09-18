Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 9,133 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after buying an additional 3,161,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

