Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

