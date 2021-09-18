Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

