Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,468 shares of company stock worth $110,350,277. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

SNPS opened at $325.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

