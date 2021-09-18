Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

