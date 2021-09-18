Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $204,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 121.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

