Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.29. Cinedigm shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 11,299,872 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 501.11% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 4,242.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinedigm by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,359,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinedigm by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 468,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.