Cipher Price Hits $0.0014 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Cipher has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $108,484.15 and $2,701.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.26 or 0.00769239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001386 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.62 or 0.01193811 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

