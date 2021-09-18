Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 568,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,137,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 40,262,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,167,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

