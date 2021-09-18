CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,380,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 4.42% of CIT Group worth $225,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. 1,583,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

