Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,735 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $268.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

