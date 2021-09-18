Citigroup Inc. Acquires 251,836 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,836 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 4.63% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

