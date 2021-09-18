Citigroup Inc. Acquires 32,134 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.76% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 515,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 132,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

