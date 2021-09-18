Citigroup Inc. Acquires 65,191 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Kimco Realty worth $22,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.