Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,989 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Cooper Companies worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $436.60 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.01 and a 200-day moving average of $404.15.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.