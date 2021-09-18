Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 399.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.82% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.