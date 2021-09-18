Citigroup Inc. Buys 58,864 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 44.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 97.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 718,356 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY opened at $22.85 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

