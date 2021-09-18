Citigroup Inc. Buys 74,429 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $160.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

