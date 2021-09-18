Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after buying an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after purchasing an additional 193,604 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

