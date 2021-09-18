Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vipshop worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

