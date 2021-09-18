Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 462.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 457,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 241,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 370,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

