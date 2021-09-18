Citigroup Inc. Has $21.22 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,379 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.39% of Teradata worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705,014 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 201.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 668,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $25,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

