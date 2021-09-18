Citigroup Inc. Has $21.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $418.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $430.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.