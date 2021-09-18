Citigroup Inc. Has $21.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CAH opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

