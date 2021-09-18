Citigroup Inc. Has $22.09 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ceridian HCM worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 57.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

