Citigroup Inc. Has $22.17 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238,297 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

