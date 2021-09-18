Citigroup Inc. Has $22.60 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $194.99 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

