Citigroup Inc. Has $22.87 Million Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.43% of Medallia worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 24.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 63.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $231,161.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,185.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $79,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 339,931 shares of company stock worth $11,054,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.