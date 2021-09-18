Citigroup Inc. Has $24.82 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Textron worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

