Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Guidewire Software worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.26. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.