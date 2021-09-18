Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,673 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 9.59% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $22,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

