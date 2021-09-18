Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

