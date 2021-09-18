Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

