Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,487 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

